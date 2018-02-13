

CTV Windsor





A driver allegedly traveling well in excess of the speed limit was busted by Chatham-Kent OPP on Highway 401 near Chatham.

An officer conducting radar enforcement near Dillon Road early Tuesday morning says they observed a westbound motor vehicle travelling 160 km/hr.

As a result, the female driver, Victoria Franks of Chatham, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle, stunt driving.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. The 27-year-old is set to appear in Chatham court on March 28 to answer to the charge.

Chatham-Kent OPP would like to remind drivers that stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.