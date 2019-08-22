

CTV Windsor





A 39-year-old Chatham woman is facing assault charges after police say she threw items at her common-law husband during a fight.

Chatham-Kent police say a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation between the woman and her partner on Wednesday.

During the altercation, the woman allegedly threw items at the man and damaged his Xbox and laptop computer.

Though investigation, police learned that this was not the first incident of domestic violence between the couple.

The woman was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.