WINDSOR, ONT. -- A dispute between Chatham neighbours turned violent Thursday ending in two assault charges.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a neighbour dispute in the afternoon which escalated into a “physical altercation."

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and two counts of assault with a weapon, and a 42-year-old woman was also charged with assault.

Both were released pending a future court date in August.