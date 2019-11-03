

CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff





WINDSOR, Ont. - Chatham-Kent police charged a man with uttering threats after they say he threatened to kill someone.

Officers were called to an apartment building on McNaughton Avenue West about 9 p.m. on Saturday.

They were told a man threatened to kill a tenant.

Police say the suspect was also the subject of three previous unwanted person complaints earlier in the day.

A 36-year-old Chatham man has been arrested and is being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.