Chatham man found asleep at the wheel at traffic light: CKPS

A 53-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he was found asleep behind the wheel at an intersection with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive.

Officers were alerted to a car stopped at a traffic light for approximately 30 minutes at the intersection of Wellington Street West and Fifth Street in Chatham on Monday at 4:16 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found the man asleep behind the wheel with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters for further tests. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officers also learned the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a January 2023 assault investigation. Upon a search incident to arrest, police say the man was found possessing suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The 53-year-old Chatham Township man was charged with assault and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 18.