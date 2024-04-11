WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham man charged after flicking marijuana cigarette at woman

    File Photo File Photo
    Share

    A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.

    Chatham-Kent police were called to Fort Street in Tilbury around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police say the accused confronted a woman over a parking space. He then flicked a lit marijuana cigarette at her, hitting her in the forehead.

    A 25-year-old Chatham man has since been released with conditions and will appear in court next month.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News