Chatham man charged after flicking marijuana cigarette at woman

A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.

Chatham-Kent police were called to Fort Street in Tilbury around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the accused confronted a woman over a parking space. He then flicked a lit marijuana cigarette at her, hitting her in the forehead.

A 25-year-old Chatham man has since been released with conditions and will appear in court next month.