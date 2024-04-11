Chatham man charged after flicking marijuana cigarette at woman
A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.
Chatham-Kent police were called to Fort Street in Tilbury around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the accused confronted a woman over a parking space. He then flicked a lit marijuana cigarette at her, hitting her in the forehead.
A 25-year-old Chatham man has since been released with conditions and will appear in court next month.
Thousands of Ford SUVs recalled in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
How do Canadians feel about federal government spending? A new survey digs into it
Most Canadians say they feel the federal government is overspending, according to a new survey, but increased funding in some policy areas remains popular.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Ontario couple missed 2 days of their week-long vacation due to a flight delay and cancellation. Here's why they were denied compensation
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
Why one country spent a small fortune to kill a single, elusive, furry predator
New Zealand spent about US$300,000 to eradicate a single male stoat from its Chalky Island wildlife sanctuary, raising eyebrows on social media over the high cost.
No inflation here: Affordable Masters' menu still includes US$1.50 pimento cheese sandwiches
Inflation may be driving up the food cost around the country, but patrons generally won't see those increases at Augusta National
-
-
Rainfall in Waterloo Wellington prompts special weather statement, message from GRCA
The Grand River Conservation Authority and Environment Canada have both put out messages as heavy rainfall hits Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Magic mushroom stores raided in Kitchener and Cambridge, two arrested
Waterloo regional police have raided two magic mushroom stores and made two arrests.
-
Graduate teaching assistants on strike at Western
Graduate teaching assistants (GTA) at Western University are on strike.
-
'Futuristic' convenience store now open in London
London is home to a new self-service convenience store. There's no one cashing customers out — it's all done with a smart-phone.
-
-
Unexpected guest makes brief appearance live on air with KC Colby
Viewers were treated to an unexpected guest during CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby's weather segment on Wednesday.
-
Brazen restaurant robber busted by police
A man wearing a disguise robbed a Collingwood restaurant Wednesday night.
-
-
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
-
North Bay police arrest man after armed Cassells Street standoff
There were some tense moments in North Bay on Wednesday when police were called to a Cassells Street apartment building about a man with a gun.
-
-
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Thursday.
-
Sault city councillor reprimanded for code of conduct breach
A Sault Ste. Marie city councillor is hoping to move forward after he was found to have breached council’s code of conduct.
-
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
-
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
-
OC Transpo misses ridership targets in first 2 months of 2024
OC Transpo ridership was up in the first two months of 2024 compared to the year before, but the transit service continues to miss its ridership targets.
-
Ontario couple missed 2 days of their week-long vacation due to a flight delay and cancellation. Here's why they were denied compensation
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
-
One person dead, two others seriously injured after triple shooting in downtown Toronto
One person is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Fashion District downtown.
-
Video captures swan mates reuniting in 'magical romance' at Toronto park
The 'magical romance' of swan mates reuniting in a Scarborough park after just a few days apart was captured in a heartfelt video last week.
-
Police searching across Greater Montreal after alleged gang member killed
Police officers are conducting numerous searches in the Greater Montreal area in relation to the death a man believed to be involved with gangs.
-
Use screen time pointedly to educate kids about diverse cultures, different families, says Montreal organization
In the era of debate over whether screen time is bad for children, one Montreal organization is actually encouraging them to watch more films.
-
Wet weather on tap for Montreal for the next few days
Get ready to keep your rain gear handy for the next few days. Thursday morning will begin with increasing cloudiness and into the afternoon intermittent rain is expected, totalling approximately 15 millimetres.
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Garbage buildup at encampments create challenges for Winnipeg: report
A Winnipeg city councillor is pushing for the garbage piling up at homeless camps to be cleared, but a report notes weekly garbage pickup could cost the city $4 million a year.
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Hyman, Draisaitl lead Oilers to 5-1 win over Golden Knights without McDavid
Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday night despite the absence of star forward Connor McDavid.
-
Temperatures slipped just below 0 C in the Edmonton area early this morning as the skies cleared and the wind eased overnight.
-
Man sent to hospital with serious burns following apartment fire
One person is in hospital after a fire in a four-storey apartment building forced dozens of residents to out of their homes Wednesday night.
-
Chiniki First Nation buys majority stake in Symons Valley Ranch
A recent $10 million investment into Symons Valley Ranch gives Chiniki First Nation majority ownership of the historic 12.4-hectare site located in northwest Calgary.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
-
Fire at Cornwall Centre 'deliberately set' fire service says
A fire that caused "extensive damage" to The Bay at the Cornwall Centre was deliberately set, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say.
-
-
'We're coping with it day to day': Regina actor and model dies unexpectedly
A Regina man who died unexpectedly is being remembered for his talents and as a family man.
-
Studies on B.C. safer supply emerge, finding different answers to different questions
Peer-reviewed research is emerging about the possible impacts of British Columbia's safer supply program, which provides prescription alternatives to toxic illicit drugs, with two studies in international medical journals casting the strategy in a different light.
-
B.C. supportive housing worker says staff have been hospitalized due to toxic drug fumes
A whistleblower who is a mental health and addictions worker for the Victoria Cool Aid Society says she has been hospitalized after being exposed to toxic drug fumes while at work.
-
Surrey Police Service chief 'excited' to move transition forward
The chief of the Surrey Police Service says he's 'excited' to take over policing in the city. The date for that change is expected to be announced soon.
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
'It's a marriage of old and new': Province officially opens newly renovated Victoria High School
After a long four-year renovation of Victoria High School, some would say what was old is new again. Others dispute that.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
-
Fire at empty home in Halfway Cove suspicious: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a fire in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County last week has been deemed suspicious.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.