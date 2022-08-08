Chatham-Kent woman charged with mischief after allegedly throwing brick into home

A 22-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged by police after she allegedly threw a brick through a window early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a disturbance on Princess Street in Chatham around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the accused tossed a brick through the kitchen window while she was bound by conditions not to be at the address.

The woman fled the scene but was arrested a few hours later. She is charged with mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking.