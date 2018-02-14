Chatham-Kent wind farm with toppled tower going back online
A wind turbine that toppled in Chatham-Kent on Jan. 19, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 3:42PM EST
The wind farm where a turbine collapsed in Chatham-Kent last month is back online.
22 turbines were taken out of service when a tower at the Raleigh Wind Power facility in Dillion collapsed on January 19.
A spokesperson from TerraForm Power says a full review by independent third party professionals as well as the company's own engineering team was done before the switch was flipped.
Chad Reed adds the company hopes to complete a full site inspection in the coming weeks.
The cause of the toppled turbine has not yet been disclosed.