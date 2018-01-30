

CTV Windsor





The wind power facility where a wind turbine collapsed in rural Chatham-Kent is expected to produce electricity again next month.

The Raleigh wind farm in Dillon, near South Buxton, has been offline since a 160-tonne wind turbine snapped in half early in the morning on Jan. 19.

A company spokesperson says in an email to CTV News “our team of experts is onsite and currently investigating the cause of the issue.”

The immediate area around the turbine remains blocked off.

The statement goes on to say “we currently expect a portion of the Raleigh facility to return to regular operations in the coming two weeks.

The incident did not cause any injuries and did not destroy any buildings.

The turbines at the Raleigh facility went online in January 2011.