

CTV Windsor





A wind turbine has snapped in half and is currently sitting bent over in an open field in Chatham-Kent.

The turbine is located at Drake Road and 16 Line in South Buxton.

John Norton, the general manager of community development with the municipality says the fire chief is on scene, as well as police.

The company that operates the turbine is Terraform Power. Norton says crews from Terraform are also on scene investigating.

The toppled turbine was discovered by a hunter scouting for coyotes early this morning in Harwich Township, according to The Blenheim News Tribune. The huge turbine blades and motor assembly crashed to the ground and the support structure appear to be folded in half.

Monte McNaughton, the Conservative MPP for Lombton-Kent-Middlesex, took to Twitter to alert Chris Ballard, the Minister of Environment and Cimate Change of what happened.

"17 families in Chatham-Kent cannot drink their well water and today, this from one of your local wind turbine projects," McNaughton wrote on Twitter. "I again call for an immediate moratorium on North Kent and Otter Creek wind projects."

No houses or barns were in the immediate area of the toppled structure.

More to come...