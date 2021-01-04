Advertisement
Chatham-Kent teen charged with assaulting his mother
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 9:19AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 15-year-old Chatham-Kent youth has been charged with assaulting his mother.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance between family members at a residence in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that during a verbal argument, a youth in the home assaulted his mother.
The teen was arrested and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He was released to another family member pending a future court date of Feb. 22, 2021.