WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 15-year-old Chatham-Kent youth has been charged with assaulting his mother.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance between family members at a residence in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.

Through investigation, police say they learned that during a verbal argument, a youth in the home assaulted his mother.

The teen was arrested and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He was released to another family member pending a future court date of Feb. 22, 2021.