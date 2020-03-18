WINDSOR, ONT -- The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 within the municipality.

According to the CKPHU, the affected individual contracted the illness during travel to the Carribean.

“The patient arrived at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Emergency Department, where they were safely screened and tested for the illness,” the health unit said. “The patient has been isolated at home since. All hospital protocols were followed and managed well by staff.”

Infection retention and control protocols are in place “at all times and are currently heightened with screening points for all patients, visitors, staff and physicians,” say health unit officials.

The CKHA advises individuals to please continue to monitor their own health and practice proper hand hygiene and social distancing measures.

The health unit says despite the positive case, the risk for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent remains low.

This is a developing story, more to come...