WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are still no positive tests of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.

According to Dr. Wajid Ahmed, 164 people have been tested in the community. To date, none have come back positive and 103 test results are still pending.

Dr. Ahmed, the medical officer of health, is asking residents to avoid non-essential trips and stay at home as much as possible.

With files from AM800’s Teresinha Medeiros