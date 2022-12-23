Chatham-Kent seeks accommodations for stranded motorists

As the province is battered by a winter storm, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is asking the public to offer accommodations to motorists who are left stranded by the closing of Highway 401 due to the storm.

According to a press release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, numerous motorists are stranded in the Ridgetown and Tilbury areas for the night after provincial police shut down Highway 401 between Tilbury and London due to multiple car accidents.

The municipality is asking that anyone with room in their home to take in one or two individuals to please call 519-437-9356, 519-784-4184, or 519-809-0705.

From here, the municipality will match residents with stranded motorists.