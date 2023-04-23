Chatham-Kent police warning residents of construction scams

The Chatham-Kent Police Service have received several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.

Police want to caution residents that while reputable companies do engage in door-to-door sales, many scams and unethical practices are associated with this type of marketing.

Police have provided a list of general cautions to keep in mind:

High-pressure sales tactics

Lack of credentials

No written contract

Lack of references

Unusually low prices

Unsolicited offers

For more information on scams and frauds, head to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.