Chatham-Kent police seek suspects after passport camera stolen from drug store
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:29AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men after a passport camera was reported stolen from a local drug store.
Officers responded to the theft complaint at Shoppers Drug Mart on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on Tuesday night.
Police say an $800 camera used for taking passport photos was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Trevor Biskey at trevorb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87311. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.