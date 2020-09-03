WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have recently been investigating break and enters into multiple Ridgetown storage units.

Police say an unknown suspect or suspects entered the units on Erie Street North, damaging them and taking numerous items.

The damage is estimated to be around $400.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Corey Aitken at coreya@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87322. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.