WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent police investigate serious crash

    Chatham-Kent police on scene of a serious crash on Queen's Line in Tilbury, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police on scene of a serious crash on Queen's Line in Tilbury, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious collision in Tilbury.

    Police had closed Queen’s Line between Davidson Line and Queen Street. The area has since reopened. 

    Officers say the crash is still under investigation. 

    This is a developing story, more details to come.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

