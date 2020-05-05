Chatham-Kent police find missing man deceased
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 12:00PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 1:58PM EDT
Daniel Denby. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- After reaching out to the public last week, Chatham-Kent police say an 81-year-old man who was reported missing has been found deceased.
Daniel Denby was found Monday near a property on Selton Line in Bothwell, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Denby,” police said.
A post-mortem has been scheduled for in London, but police say the circumstances surrounding Denby’s death “do not appear suspicious at this time.”
“The Chatham-Kent Police would like to thank the community for their assistance this past week as all efforts and resources were utilized in trying to find Mr. Daniel Denby,” police said.