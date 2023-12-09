Chatham-Kent police arrest robbery suspect

Chatham-Kent police were called to investigate a robbery that took place shortly after noon on Friday.

Police said a man entered a business on Queen Street in Chatham, and tried to leave without paying for his items.

When two employees tried to stop him, police said the suspect assaulted them both. However, no one was seriously injured.

Police located the 28-year-old Chatham man shortly after the incident on St. Patrick Street and arrested him.

He was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and resisting a peace officer.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.