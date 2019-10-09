Chatham-Kent firefighters battle blaze at commercial building
Crews were called to the structure fire on Sass Road in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent fire)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 11:17AM EDT
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to the structure fire on Sass Road.
The commercial building includes QPS Mechanical and Dave Polowick Design.
Heavy smoke could be seen in the area.
Officials are asking residents to stay away from the area.