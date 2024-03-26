Charges laid after Tecumseh Park dispute in Chatham
Charges have now been laid after what was described as a “weapons incident” in Chatham’s Tecumseh Park on March 18.
After investigating, police said four people, two men and two women, were involved in the incident where a meeting had been prearranged to try and resolve a dispute.
According to police, a man wearing a balaclava assaulted another man with a knife.
In an act of self-defence, police said a woman intervened, injuring the alleged attacker, and also hurting herself.
In total, police said three people were injured and another person who was at the scene was identified as a witness.
A 19 year old from Chatham was arrested and charged with disguise with intent, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence, and two counts of aggravated assault. He was held pending a bail hearing.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Ontario says two more beluga whales have died at Marineland.
50 cm of snow, freezing rain and poor air quality: Weather advisories in 4 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada
Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend Easter Sunday service in Windsor
Buckingham Palace officials say King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday.
Luxury parka maker Canada Goose laying off 17 per cent of staff
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it is laying off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce.
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Surge in traffic fatalities possible during upcoming solar eclipse, UBC researchers warn
B.C. researchers are warning drivers in eastern Canada to take extra caution on the road during the upcoming total solar eclipse, as data from the 2017 event showed a surge in fatal incidents.
Trump's social media company starts trading on Nasdaq with a market value of almost US$6.8 billion
As Donald Trump's social media company begins trading publicly Tuesday, would-be investors might ask themselves if the stock is too pricey and potentially too volatile.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Crash at major Kitchener intersection
A crash caused delays at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.
-
New MRI scans first patient at St. Mary’s General Hospital
Thanks to the MRI at St. Mary’s General Hospital, patients who require heart scans will no longer need to be transferred.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
-
Ontario to table 2024 budget today. Here’s what you need to know
The Doug Ford government will table the 2024 Ontario budget on Tuesday.
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
Barrie
-
A new name for RVH cancer care centre
The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre.
-
-
Charges laid after reported shooting in Wasaga Beach
Two men from Wasaga Beach face weapons charges after reports of a shooting on Mosley Street early Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss": North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize $39K in drugs
An investigation into a suspected drug dealer in Greater Sudbury resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old woman, three search warrants and the seizure of $39,000 in drugs, police say.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Ste. Marie chocolate shop on global cocoa shortage
How bad weather and disease in West Africa is affecting a northern Ontario chocolate shop as Easter approaches.
-
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury wins gold at world curling championship
Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan and third Tracy Fleury had every reason to be confident entering the final at the World Women's Curling Championship.
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
Ottawa
-
St. Lawrence Seaway management offer assurances on safety of seaway bridges
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is offering assurances bridges along the seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario are safe, after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore overnight.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
-
Renfrew mayor facing new calls to resign
Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney is facing calls to resign from the town's top political position, two months after council voted non-confidence in the mayor.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
-
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Ontario says two more beluga whales have died at Marineland.
-
Suspects armed with knife burst into Oshawa theatre and released pepper spray: police
Durham police say two suspects armed with a large knife discharged what is believed to be pepper spray in a movie theatre in Oshawa over the weekend before fleeing.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP says it has arrested 13 people as part of a 'major operation' against a 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal.
-
Freezing rain warnings for parts of Quebec, Montreal to see light rain
Wintry weather is not over yet for parts of Quebec.
-
Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
Winnipeg
-
'Smacks of desperation': Donated baby formula being resold online
Harvest Manitoba is sounding the alarm over concerns baby formula the non-profit donated to those in need is being resold online.
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool today (with a breeze), warming Wednesday
Temperatures in Edmonton haven't been above 0 C since last Tuesday, but we should get at least a couple hours slightly above the freezing mark today.
Calgary
-
Trudeau government set to make Calgary housing announcement
The federal government is making a housing announcement in Calgary Tuesday morning.
-
Stay of approval of Big Hill Springs gravel pit mine denied by board
An attempt by a conservation group to stop a proposed gravel pit north of Calgary has failed after an appeal board refused a stay earlier this month.
-
Homicide unit investigating after man dies in Shawnessy hotel: police
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a hotel in Shawnessy on Monday afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired.
Regina
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
-
National Wheelchair Curling Championships return to Moose Jaw
The National Wheelchair Curling Championships have taken over the Moose Jaw Events Centre for the second year in a row.
Vancouver
-
B.C. warns of 'identical' government payment website made by 'malicious actors'
The British Columbia government is warning people about a scam involving its PayBC website, where an "identical fake website" is collecting personal and credit card information.
-
Burnaby refinery pays $31K firefighting bill after January incident that led to foul stench
A Burnaby refinery has paid back a bill of more than $31,000 connected to an incident that caused a foul stench and led to a public safety advisory earlier this year.
-
Loblaws fined $7,000 after 16-year-old sold wine at Surrey, B.C., store
A major Canadian food retailer was fined thousands of dollars after one of its B.C. grocery stores sold wine to a 16-year-old.
Vancouver Island
-
Time of essence amid efforts to reunite orphaned B.C. orca calf with its pod
Intense efforts are underway to reunite an orca calf with its family pod after its mother was stranded and died in a tidal lagoon near the remote northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Vancouver Canucks kept from clinching playoff spot after loss to L.A. Kings
The Vancouver Canucks will have to wait to officially clinch a post-season berth after dropping a 3-2 decision to the L.A. Kings in a playoff-type game Monday.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
-
Dartmouth campground closure leaves people scrambling for a different living arrangement
People living at the Shubie Campground in Dartmouth throughout the winter are anticipating their living arrangement with the city to come to an end.
N.L.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.