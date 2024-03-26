WINDSOR
    • Charges laid after Tecumseh Park dispute in Chatham

    Tecumseh Park at William Street and Murray Street in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Tecumseh Park at William Street and Murray Street in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    Charges have now been laid after what was described as a “weapons incident” in Chatham’s Tecumseh Park on March 18.

    After investigating, police said four people, two men and two women, were involved in the incident where a meeting had been prearranged to try and resolve a dispute.

    According to police, a man wearing a balaclava assaulted another man with a knife.

    In an act of self-defence, police said a woman intervened, injuring the alleged attacker, and also hurting herself.

    In total, police said three people were injured and another person who was at the scene was identified as a witness.

    A 19 year old from Chatham was arrested and charged with disguise with intent, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence, and two counts of aggravated assault. He was held pending a bail hearing. 

