Charges laid after man 'deliberately' crashes into police cruiser

Officers in Windsor, Ont. have arrested a man who stole a vehicle and used it to “deliberately” crash into a cop car, police said.

The incident began shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday when officers responded to the theft of a Dodge Caravan from the 900-block of Rankin Avenue, according to a news release.

The stolen vehicle was quickly located near Crawford Avenue and University Avenue West.

When officers attempted to block its path, the driver rammed three parked cars, collided with the police cruiser, and then fled the scene, police said.

Despite significant damage to the police cruiser, no officers were injured in the collision.

The pursuit continued as the suspect drove recklessly through local streets, before crashing into a light pole in the 2000-block of Norman Road, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Following an investigation, a 35-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of stolen property over $5,000.