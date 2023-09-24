Charges laid after man 'deliberately' crashes into police cruiser
Officers in Windsor, Ont. have arrested a man who stole a vehicle and used it to “deliberately” crash into a cop car, police said.
The incident began shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday when officers responded to the theft of a Dodge Caravan from the 900-block of Rankin Avenue, according to a news release.
The stolen vehicle was quickly located near Crawford Avenue and University Avenue West.
When officers attempted to block its path, the driver rammed three parked cars, collided with the police cruiser, and then fled the scene, police said.
Despite significant damage to the police cruiser, no officers were injured in the collision.
The pursuit continued as the suspect drove recklessly through local streets, before crashing into a light pole in the 2000-block of Norman Road, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended shortly thereafter.
Following an investigation, a 35-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Windsor Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Record-breaking Ontario lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky Ontario lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
Boxing helping to build community for those with special needs
A concert was held in Kitchener Saturday night to raise money for an organization that’s creating a supportive community for those with special needs.
London
-
London police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Driver charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Elgin OPP
A resident from Chatham-Kent is without a licence for the next month after police clocked them allegedly travelling 173 km/h in Elgin County earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Crash kills one, injures multiple people in Clearview Township
Police in Clearview Township are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured multiple people, including several children.
-
Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford
South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Rules surrounding Midland parking machines to be revisited
Parking machines have been the talk of the Town in Midland for quite some time, and the topic is being brought up yet again.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crash
One person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
-
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
Ottawa
-
Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service honours 13 fallen officers this year
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion.
-
No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at Ottawa Airport
Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.
-
Ottawa police investigating after shots fired in Overbrook
Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the Overbrook area late Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
Record-breaking Ontario lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky Ontario lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
What you need to know about the Greenbelt as MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here is what you need to know about the Ontario Greenbelt as the fall session at Queen’s Park begins:
Montreal
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
-
Loto-Quebec: Historic $68 million jackpot up for grabs this week
A lucky winner will take home $68 million on Wednesday, Loto-Québec's highest 6/49 jackpot ever.
Atlantic
-
More help offered to 100 people forced to flee fire-damaged Fredericton apartments
Community groups in New Brunswick are coming together to help more than 100 people in Fredericton who fled a burning apartment building last Thursday.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Freedom of the City ceremony in Halifax celebrates centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve
More than a 100 members from HMCS Scotian marched through the streets of downtown Halifax to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
IN PICTURES: Nuit Blanche in the Exchange
Hundreds gathered in downtown Winnipeg Saturday evening for Nuit Blanche, a night of art, exploration, and culture taking place throughout the city's historic Exchange District.
-
Calgary
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
-
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
Edmonton
-
'It's so disheartening': Five names added to memorial for victims of impaired drivers at Saturday vigil
Alberta victims of impaired drivers were remembered Saturday in Spruce Grove.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'Possible child luring' under investigation in Summerland, B.C.
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're investigating a "possible child luring incident" that occurred on Wednesday.
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
-
B.C. man fighting for a Sunwing refund after spouse dies of cancer
After losing his spouse of 25 years to cancer, Mario Agnello tried to get a refund for an upcoming holiday from Sunwing. To his dismay, he found only travel vouchers were available through the airline's cancellation insurance.