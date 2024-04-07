Charges laid after 3 suspects deface elementary school with hate-motivated graffiti

Three suspects, including two youths, are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an east end elementary school over the weekend and defacing it with hate-motivated graffiti.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly before midnight on Saturday officers were alerted to a break-in at a school located in the 8400-block of Cedarview Street.

Upon arrival, officers located three individuals dressed in black clothing inside the school, and set up a perimeter around the property.

When the suspects noticed the officers, they attempted to flee but were arrested after a foot pursuit.

Police said that during a search of the school, officers found property damaged and vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old man and two 16-year-old males, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have each been charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit mischief.