Changes to border requirements possible for Detroit Free Press Marathon runners

Thousands race across the border in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Thousands race across the border in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver