Changes to border requirements possible for Detroit Free Press Marathon runners
Organizers of the Detroit Free Press Marathon say potential changes to the COVID-19 related border requirements may impact runners participating in the international race.
Marathon officials said Wednesday that they are aware of the media reports about possible changes to the requirements for entering Canada, including easing current restrictions.
Sources told CTV News on Tuesday that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional.
The government is expected to make these policy changes by the end of the month, according to the reports. The government had said in late June that existing border restrictions, including showing proof of vaccination to enter the country, would remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
“We know many of you have questions on how those potential changes might impact you leading up to race day and on it,” said the email to runners. “We have not received any official communication on potential changes from the Canadian government, but we have read what has been reported over the past day.
Here's what marathon officials say runners can expect if changes to the COVID-19 related requirements to enter into Canada are announced prior to Detroit Free Press Marathon race day:
- The changes may impact what you're required to bring to pick up your packet at the Health & Fitness Expo.
- They also might change what you're required to run with during Sunday's international races.
- The changes will not impact registration, deferrals, change in category or transfer deadlines. T
- The deadline for this year's international races was Aug. 24, 2022. The deadline to defer your 2022 race registration is Sept. 30, 2022.
Marathon officials say they have been in constant communication with the Canadian government throughout the past year, to ensure international runners are adhering to the current requirements to gain access to Canada during the international race.
The international marathon and half marathon routes cross from Detroit into Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge, then head back into the U.S. through the Detroit-Windsor tunnel. Race Day is scheduled for Oct. 16.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello.
BREAKING | PM Trudeau backs lifting some COVID-19 travel rules: CP sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border to expire Sept. 30, according to two senior government sources.
