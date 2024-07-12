Change of command at Amherstburg police detachment

A new team leder has been appointed at the Windsor police Amherstburg detachment.

According to Windsor police, Staff Sgt. Bryan Hayes recently assumed operational and administrative command of the detachment, which provides comprehensive policing services for the town of 26,000 people.

“I am very excited to take on this new assignment in Amherstburg,” said Hayes. “This community is very important to me, and I will ensure that the citizens continue to receive the high standard of policing that they expect and deserve.”

A 20-year veteran of the Windsor Police Service, Hayes has held positions in patrol, investigations and administration.

He replaces Staff Sgt. Brian Caffarena, who had overseen the Amherstburg detachment since October 2022.

Caffarena will now take on a leadership role with the city's central patrol.