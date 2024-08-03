'Pioneer family' of Tecumseh reunites in namesake park as new tree grove honours Bert Lacasse, parents, siblings

Surrounded by newly-planted trees dedicated to their grandparents and their 11 children, the descendants of the Lacasse family — whose history is deeply intertwined with the Town of Tecumseh — held an emotional family reunion at their namesake park.

Nearly 70 members of the Lacasse family gathered Saturday at a grove of trees which was recently set up at the east wing of the park.

Attached to each a sign bearing the names of Bert Lacasse, his 10 siblings and their parents.

Lise Lacasse, one of Bert's nieces, said her family worked with the Town of Tecumseh to find a suitable spot to plant the grove.

"They found us an appropriate location at the back of the park here, big enough to grow, bloom, provide shade and commemorate their lives in a very positive and growing way," said Lise.

"It's really meaningful because our grandfather, Senator Lacasse, put Tecumseh on the map. That's why Lacasse Boulevard is named after him."

Lacasse Park first opened in 1947 under the name Memorial Park.

The area was renamed in 1979 in honour of Bert Lacasse (1918-1977), a longtime Essex County player and manager widely regarded as "Mr. Baseball" in the area, was one of the founding members of Tecumseh Baseball.

Bert's father, Joseph-Henri-Gustave Lacasse (1890-1953), was a journalist, physician and political leader who held a seat as a senator for the Essex division in the Canadian Senate from 1928 until 1953.

Lacasse was recognized for his strong resistance to "Regulation 17" which restricted French-language education in Ontario.

Each of the 13 trees planted in the east side of Lacasse Park dawns the name of Bert Lacasse's siblings and parents. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)At the center of the grove of trees at Lacasse Park is a plaque bearing the names of Joseph-Henri-Gustave Lacasse, his wife Marie Anne Saint-Pierre (1891-1944) and their children:

Fernand (1916-1966).

Bert (1918-1977).

Hélène Guibord (1919-2019).

Maurice (1920-1996).

Aline Bézaire (1922-1994).

Yvon (1923-1980).

Georgette Ginzinger (1925-2010).

Hector (1926-1977).

Annette Uscinowicz (1927-2015).

Jean-Louis (1930-2022).

Lucien (1931-1991).

Danielle Lacasse, another one of Bert's nieces, said the family has been hosting reunions since the 1980s. But being able to celebrate at a grove of trees in Lacasse Park is "so special for all of us."

"Not only is it an opportunity for all of us to get together, but we now have something that is going to last for decades — we hope centuries — representing this pioneer family here in Tecumseh," said Danielle.

"We are looking forward to seeing it grow over the years and get bigger and bigger but also for all of the people in Tecumseh to enjoy with their families."

This plaque lies at the center of a tree grove which is dedicated to the Lacasse family, described by a descendent as a 'pioneer family' in Tecumseh. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)As for Lise, she fought back tears as she reflected on the deeply personal significance of the surrounding trees.

"It's a different way to give your parent rest, vertically, knowing they will all grow, representing life — everlasting," said Lise.

"May these 13 trees represent our legacy, including all the extended branches of which we are all part."