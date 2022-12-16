Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex forecast
Windsor-Essex could see some snow flurries heading into the weekend.
Environment Canada says Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning.
Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near 1C.
As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3C. Wind chill -9C overnight.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Saturday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low. Night: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low -5C.
- Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -1C. Night: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low -3C.
- Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High -1C. Night: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low -4C.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -3C. Night: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low -6C.
