

CTV Windsor





The president of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is throwing his hat in the ring to become Windsor’s next mayor.

Matt Marchand announced his run for mayor on Tuesday morning.

“A new direction is needed for Windsor,” says Marchand. “We want to bring the community together for new ideas, transparency, accountability, and action.”



He says his campaign slogan “Vision. Plan. Action.” demonstrates Marchand’s vision for Windsor, plan to bring the community together to make Windsor a better place for everyone, and the commitment to put those plans into action.



Marchand, a born and raised in Windsor, has led the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce for six years, winning five awards in five years from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce for community leadership and advocacy excellence.

This includes awards for their tiered membership program, advocacy on single sports betting, and partnering with the labour community to call for an auto strategy.



In 2014 and 2016, Marchand says he brought together business, labour, and academia for the Policy & Solutions Form, the latter of which was the basis for Canadian Auto Czar Ray Tanguay’s auto report, Drive to Win.



Marchand, who has 12 years of experience working in the City of Windsor’s mayor’s office for mayor Mike Hurst, says he has long believed Windsor can be a better community in which to live and work if everyone comes together.



“Our next mayor needs to be a mayor for everyone,” says Marchand. “I believe in Windsor. I love this community and I know Windsor has great potential ready to be unlocked. This is reflected in the work I’ve taken on and will translate into my work as Mayor for the City of Windsor with Vision, Plan, and Action.”

The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 22.