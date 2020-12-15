WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they are looking for a suspect who was caught on security camera footage entering a window of a home in Colchester.

The residential break and enter took place around 11 a.m. on Monday at a home on Draper Street.

Police say when the alarm started sounding, the suspect fled the scene in a distinct looking black newer model Ford F150 pick-up truck with an open box that contained a tool box and ladder racks.

OPP have released photos of the suspect and vehicle and are asking that anyone who recognizes either, contact the Essex OPP detachment at 519-738-3796.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.