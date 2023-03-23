Cash and drugs seized from Windsor home

Two people are charged after an investigation by Windsor’s Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit.

Officers seized over $25,000 in cash and drugs from a home in the 1100 block of Church Street on Tuesday.

Using a search warrant, officers found the cash as well as suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and a digital scale.

A 45-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were both arrested at the residence without incident.

Two other people located inside the home were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.