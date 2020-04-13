WINDSOR, ONT. -- A popular summer festival in Windsor-Essex has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County announced Monday the postponement of this year’s Carrousel of the Nations.

“This year’s festival was well into the planning phase, and though we were excited to once again produce an award-winning county-wide celebration of culture and heritage, we know in our hearts that this is the right decision at this time,” said Kathleen Thomas, executive director of the Multicultural Council.

Carrousel of the Nations traditionally takes place over two weekends each June, featuring ethnic and cultural villages hosted across Windsor and Essex County.

Each village showcases their unique food, music, dance, and history, and shares their culture with our community.

For the past several weeks, the MCC has been working with Carrousel village representatives and community partners to evaluate options and to determine the best course of action moving forward.

Officials say the new date for Carrousel will be released in the near future, as will details on villages, themes, and tie-in activities.

“We look forward to celebrating Carrousel’s 45th Anniversary with our entire community- when the time is right,” said Thoma. “But right now we all need to focus on keeping Windsor-Essex healthy and safe.”