WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including three new cases.

The stats are according to data released on Monday.

Out of the positive cases, 23 have been resolved, and eight people have died.

Overall, 2,358 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 and 266 tests are pending.

WECHU data shows 207 local people with COVID-19 are self-isolating, 25 are hospitalized and five are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit says 95 cases were possibly acquired in the community, 87 were travel related and 96 were close contact. The rest are unknown.

There are 24,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,470 cases in Ontario, with 291 deaths.