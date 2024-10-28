Canadian ship in the city for 2024 Marine Careers Expo

If you see some commotion along the riverfront, don’t fret! His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HCMS) “Harry DeWolf” is in Windsor for the 2024 Marine Careers Expo.

According to a news release, Harry DeWolf is the first ship of its class of Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessels of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The ship was moved in on Monday evening at Dieppe Gardens.

The Marine Careers Expo (MCE) is to be hosted on Friday at HMCS Hunter, continuing until Saturday.

The expo gives Windsorites a chance to connect with the Royal Canadian Navy and other employers from the Canadian marine industry.

Public tours of the Harry DeWolf will be available on Saturday and Sunday, with marine-oriented activities alongside the ship.

The MCE will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.