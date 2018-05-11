Canadian Innovation Minister asked to remove turban at Detroit airport
Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, speaks at an announcement on fighter jets at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 10:37AM EDT
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says he was asked to remove his turban during what he called an awkward incident at a checkpoint in the Detroit airport a year ago.
Bains described how after one initial encounter with security officials who wanted him to remove his turban, he was allowed to pass -- only to be summoned back from the gate because of a problem with a swab test.
Bains says at no point did he remove his turban, which is mandatory head wear for Sikhs.
While he was eventually allowed to board once he presented a diplomatic passport, he says it should not have mattered that he was a cabinet minister.
He recounted his experience to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, and she said her officials raised the issue with their American counterparts.
The U-S has since expressed regret and has apologized to Bains.