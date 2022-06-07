Canadian Blood Services lays out road trip, donor clinics planned around the region

Special blood donor clinic

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says

A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver