Canada-U.S. border leaders pressure feds to drop COVID-19 PCR testing

Windsor, Ont. -

Canadian and American border community leaders joined together Monday morning to put pressure on the federal government to drop COVID-19 PCR testing for non-essential travellers entering Canada.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens calls the federal requirements “unfair” for families.

“This PCR test requirement is a hard-stop barrier for families to reunite except wealthiest of Canadians and that is unfair,” says Dilkens.

In order to return to Canada, fully vaccinated travellers must provide a negative PCR test, which average between $150 and $200 per person.

“More than being unfair, the system in place allows Canadians who can afford the $200 per person test fee to take the test before leaving Canada for use within 72 hours when returning to Canada,” says Dilkens. “It has nothing to do with science.”

Sarnia Mayor Michael Bradley says he hopes the push from border leaders will help change the requirements.

“I’m hoping this media conference today and the support from our American friends which has been fantastic in the last number of months will lead to the government in Ottawa saying the testing is not needed and we’re going to end it November 21st,” says Bradley.

Niagara mayor Jim Diodati agrees.

“To truly make it open we need to remove this senseless PCR test, the molecular test,” says Diodati. “It does nothing to make things safer.”

It’s not just Canadian mayors looking for the change in testing.

“Essential travelers were travelling every single day during the pandemic across the border without vaccination. Fully vaccinated US and Canadian citizens should have been crossing the border six months ago,” says New York Congressman Brian Higgins.

The Hotel Association of Canada says it also hurts the tourism industry.

“It is urgent that the Canadian government complete its examination of this policy. Every day that this inconsistent policy stands our industry falls further behind,” says president and CEO Susie Grynol.