Canada travel advisory leaves cross-border families on edge 

Windsor, Ont. -

With the federal government issuing an advisory against non-essential foreign travel amid concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, cross-border families are hoping they won’t face separation again.

“I’m really nervous. I feel like any restrictions would limit the ability to see my partner and my sister in Michigan,” says Windsor resident Danielle Fan.

“All I want is be with my family for Christmas.”

Despite having considered the idea of banning foreign travellers into Canada, Ottawa did not pull the trigger during its announcement Tuesday.

“It’s a very different scenario from the beginning of the pandemic. We actually have fully vaccinated individuals now, including the third booster shots,” says David Edward-Ooi Poon, founder of Faces of Advocacy, a group that pushes for the reunification of families separated by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“What message does that send to Canadians and foreign nationals who worked hard and did their part? That no matter what you do you will still be excluded to see your family,” Poon says.

Terri Renker and Sean Harrington. A Detroit-Windsor couple who married during the pandemic. (Courtesy Terri Renki and Sean Harrington)

“What do we do now? we’re in limbo,” says Terri Renker and Sean Hartigan, a Detroit-Windsor couple who married during the pandemic.

The couple had plans to spend the holidays with their new families on both sides of the border for the first time.

“We also booked our honeymoon in April. You go down so many rabbit holes when you see all of these headlines,” they say.

The World Health Organization had warned against “blanket” travel bans in response to the threat of the Omicron variant.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens shares a similar sentiment.

“Closing borders and stopping travel, I would submit is not ideal thing for people who are fully vaccinated because they want the privilege that comes with vaccination,” he says.