Campus Food Pantry helps UWindsor students in need

Campus Food Pantry helps UWindsor students in need in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Campus Food Pantry helps UWindsor students in need in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son

One of the last pieces of a legal dynasty that doled out justice in rural South Carolina for decades crumbled Friday as lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife and son at their sprawling estate.

Kitchener

London

  • Closing submissions heard at impaired driving causing death trial

    The Crown and defence wrapped up their closing submissions Friday in the case of a woman charged in connection with an impaired driving crash, which killed her friend. The court heard how 20-year-old Amanda Manion-Lewington died while in the car with the accused Cindy Peters, 32 of Southwold.

    Amanda Manion-Lewington is seen in this undated image. (Source: GoFundMe)

  • WATCH

    WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region

    A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.

  • Truck slams through Goderich guardrail

    A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich. Huron County OPP say the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver