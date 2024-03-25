Caesars Windsor ranks fourth most popular casino in Canada: report

New research has revealed the most popular casinos on Instagram in Canada, with Caesars Windsor ranking fourth.

Experts at online gambling site Lucky Days ranked the top ten highest-rated casinos in Canada, according to their TripAdvisor ratings, based on the number of combined Instagram posts featured under hashtags related to the resorts.

Caesars Windsor was fourth with around 10,890 posts under its hashtags (#caesarswindsorcasino and #caesarswindsor), proving popular on Instagram. It features over 100,000 square feet of gaming space for visitors.

The top spot went to Casino Rama in Orillia, Ont. with 26,587 Instagram posts under its combined hashtags, gaining 24.3k posts alone under #casinorama.

Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, Ont. (Rob Cooper/CTV)

Niagara Fallsview Casino, in Niagara, Ont., was second with 23,413 Instagram posts and Casino de Montreal is the third most popular, amassing 21,329 posts under its hashtags such as #casinodemontreal.

Regarding the popularity of casinos as holiday resorts, chief marketing officer Rich Lee from Lucky Days said casino resorts are still trendy today thanks to the unique blend of entertainment they can provide.

“Visiting a casino gives visitors a real thrill, the likes of which they haven’t experienced before. The iconic flashing lights and carefully created atmosphere heighten the excitement of the visit,” said Lee.

“Social media has a big influence on where people want to visit, so seeing photos of the excitement these casinos have to offer can prove a trigger for some to finally book that special holiday. Many casinos on this list are in Ontario, and it would be interesting to see whether the increased social media presence on Instagram has increased the tourism to the area.”

All data was manually recorded from Instagram using hashtags related to the resorts. Casinos were picked originally based on the top 10 highest-rated casinos (excluding gambling halls and racetracks) in Canada from TripAdvisor.