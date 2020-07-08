WINDSOR, ONT. -- Laid off employees at Caesars Windsor and people in the event/wedding industry can pick up a ‘Miracle Bag’ of donations.

The LaSalle Miracle Community is inviting the workers to stop in to pick up a bag at the Westport Marina in LaSalle at 970 Front Road on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“We understand as a committee how hard pressed and long-term the job losses and businesses losses have been and will continue to be for many in these industries,” said the Miracle organizers. “We want to ensure employees and business owners in those industries are not suffering in silence.”

LaSalle donations from the June 27th Miracle topped 340,000 pounds of food, baby products, pet food and hygiene products. The whole event in Windsor and Essex County collected over 2-million pounds of food.

Organizers say the group has enough donations to accommodate the needs of food banks in LaSalle, the St Andrew’s Food Bank and the LaSalle Youth Hangout, for the next two years.

They have started to distribute donations to many not for profits this week including some of the following: Maryvale, Transition 2 Betterness, The Windsor Residence for Young Men, St Vincent de Paul Society, over 100 families in need, The Inn, Erie Wildlife Rescue, Brentwood, Matthew House, The House of Sophrosyne, Al-Hijra Mosque, Harrow Animal Rescue & Shelter, Street Help, The Welcome Centre for Women, Men United for God, The Multi-Cultural Counsel, Southpoint Community Church-for migrant workers and Guadeloupe House.

Any additional not for profit community organizations that are looking for help with donations during this challenging time can contact Sue Desjarlais at 519 563-7701 or by email at suedesjarlais@gmail.com.