By the numbers: COVID-19 hospitalizations and key indicators in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is monitoring hospitalizations as the COVID-19 case rate continues to increase in the region.
WECHU released the weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday. Ramsey D'Souza, manager of epidemiology, says some of the notable items from the data are the increase in hospitalizations and widespread prevalence of the virus in the community.COVID-19 cases in hospital, Jan. 12, 2022. (Source: WECHU)
The health unit says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.
Data Highlights for the week of January 3 - 9, 2022:
- For the most completed week January 3 - 9, 2022, the case rate was 649.2 cases per 100,000 population, which is 28.4% higher than the previous week’s rate (December 27– January 2, 2022; 505.8 cases per 100,000 population)
- The current 7-day moving average of 437.7 per day (an increase of 56% compared with the previous week’s 7-day moving average)
- WEC case rate is 1.25 higher than the Southwest region (519.5 cases per 100,000), and 1.15 times higher than Ontario (564.2 cases per 100,000).
- Percent positivity increased by 14.4% percentage points from 11.9% (December 19 – 25, 2021) to 26.3% (December 26, 2021 – January 1, 2022).
- Highest number of cases was seen among 20-29 year olds (26%) in the past two weeks.
- Kingsville had the highest weekly case rate of 165 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Amherstburg (150.6 cases per 100,000) and Windsor (121.3 cases per 100,000 population). ·
- Hospitalizations, including the ICU admissions, have increased locally and across Ontario. The health unit says there are 95 COVID patients in local hospitals on Thursday, an increase from 87 on Wednesday.
- Wastewater surveillance continues to show an increase in viral signal of COVID-19 within Windsor-Essex County in the early weeks of January 2022.