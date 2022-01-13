No new COVID-19 deaths, 8 new hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 409 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths and eight new hospitalizations on Thursday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 506 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 30,368 confirmed cases of the virus, including 26,151 people who have recovered. WECHU says 3,711 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 95 COVID patients in local hospitals on Thursday, an increase from 87 on Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 82 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 49 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 23 are fully vaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 21 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU - five are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Thursday, there are 10 patients with COVID in hospital. All 10 are being primarily treated for the virus. Five COVID patients are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

29 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

23 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

6 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED