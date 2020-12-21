WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor by-law enforcement officers issued three charges related to COVID-19 measures as part of another enforcement blitz.

Officers conducted 128 proactive COVID-19 checks along with 101 complaints relayed through 311 Call Centre during the fourth week of ongoing efforts to enforce the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

As a result of the blitz, three charges were laid:

1 charge – municipal by-law charge

1 charge – no safety plan

1 charge – nonessential business open

The health unit said their officers charged two retail establishments last week and there has been a total of 21 charges since the beginning of November.