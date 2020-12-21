Advertisement
By-law enforcement blitz in Windsor results in 128 COVID-19 checks
Published Monday, December 21, 2020 12:42PM EST
Bylaw enforcement officer in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor by-law enforcement officers issued three charges related to COVID-19 measures as part of another enforcement blitz.
Officers conducted 128 proactive COVID-19 checks along with 101 complaints relayed through 311 Call Centre during the fourth week of ongoing efforts to enforce the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.
As a result of the blitz, three charges were laid:
- 1 charge – municipal by-law charge
- 1 charge – no safety plan
- 1 charge – nonessential business open
The health unit said their officers charged two retail establishments last week and there has been a total of 21 charges since the beginning of November.