WINDSOR, ONT. -- A serious two-vehicle collision in Tecumseh Wednesday night has sent both drivers to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Tecumseh area OPP officers were called to the crash around 10:45 p.m. on Manning Road near North Rear Road.

Police say the collision between a car and a minivan sent both drivers to the hospital. Both drivers were transported to the hospital for care, one with life-threatening injuries.

Manning Road between Highway 401 overpass and County Road 46 was closed overnight while police investigated with the assistance of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

Manning Road reopened Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.