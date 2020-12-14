WINDSOR, ONT. -- Another busy weekend for Windsor by-law enforcement officers cracking down on COVID-19 rules.

Officers conducted 126 proactive COVID-19 checks along with 40 complaints relayed through 311 Call Centre during the third week of ongoing efforts to enforce the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

As a result of the blitz, four charges were laid:

1 charge – no mask

3 charges – no safety plan

Information on local health regulations is available from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit website.

Windsor police say they will also be on the lookout for non-compliance, especially now that the region is in the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ level of the provincial shutdown framework.