WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say officers will be monitoring compliance under the region’s new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and are ready to take enforcement actions as necessary under the pandemic legislation.

Windsor-Essex officially entered the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ level of the provincial shutdown framework on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

The impact is widespread, with gyms, malls and hair salons being forced to close. Indoor dining at restaurants is also not permitted.

Here’s the full list of changes under lockdown.

Police are reminding residents as the city moves from different zones of public health measures, community safety remains their number one priority.

“While our officers have endevoured to strike a measured balance between enforcement and community support during previous zones of the public health measures, we are now in a critical stage that urgently calls for compliance,” said a news release from Windsor police.

“As part of a collaborative public health and community safety strategy, Windsor Police Service officers will be monitoring compliance and will support this strategy with enforcement actions as necessary under the pandemic legislation.”

Any community members with COVID-19 related enforcement complaints are reminded of the following reporting procedures:

City of Windsor - Telephone 311

Town of Amherstburg - Telephone 519-736-0012

After hours inquiries can be directed to Windsor Police Service Non-Emergency Telephone 519-258-6111

Provincial and municipal bylaw officers are also out enforcing non-compliance. Fines can range from $750 to as high as $10 million for a non-compliant corporation.