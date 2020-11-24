WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington farm is being recognized for its extra fresh cherry tomatoes.

Nature Fresh Farms has won the President’s Choice ‘Fresh Product of the Year Award’ for their Ontario Greenhouse mixiany cherry tomatoes.

“We are honored and excited to receive this award as it truly is a testament to our team’s commitment to research and development,” vice president John Ketler said in a news release. “Innovation is an integral part of the Nature Fresh Farms identity and thanks to our Discovery Center we are able to bring fresh flavorful product, like our Mixiany tomatoes, to market.”

Each year the award is handed out by Loblaw Companies Limited to one of their nominees. The criteria requires the product to be unique and stand alone as a first to market in Canada. The product must also be a commercial success by generating further sales and profit.

The winner is determined by a ballot vote by colleagues of Loblaw Companies Ltd. the award was presented virtually this year.

The Mixiany cherry tomatoes performed well in their research trials, Nature Fresh Farms says, and were officially launched this past spring. The farm says the award is a significant accomplishment as the criteria for the award covered products launched between Fall 2017 and Summer 2020.

“We’d like to thank the entire LBL-PC team for their support and confidence in our product,” said director of sales, Matt Quiring. “Our Mixiany cherry tomatoes is just one example of how our devotion to quality and flavor is reflected in our products and it is extremely rewarding to see it received so well by both Loblaws and our consumers.”