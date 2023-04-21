Bring on the music: Windsor to celebrate 16th annual Record Store Day

Saturday marks the 16th annual Record Store Day — a day vinyl record enthusiasts wait for all year.

For the first time since its inception, vinyl record sales have surpassed CD sales according to a recent report by the Recording Industry Association of America, boding well for what’s to come with this year’s event.

“There's so many titles this year,” exclaimed Dr. Disc owner Liam O’Donnell. “We’re open early for lots of giveaways and for sure it's just a good time.”

O’Donnell said he’s not surprised that vinyl keeps spinning with its popularity continuing to grow. He said previous Record Store Day sales at his downtown Windsor store surpassed entire holiday shopping season sales, suggesting the one-day event is the busiest day of the year.

“Artists put out rare items for that day and collectors can come and music fans can come grab them,” O’Donnell explained.

“I mean, we still sell CDs so like vinyl, sure, it's bigger right now. But I do see people buying CDs again. Like honestly, I know people think its dead and everything but I noticed younger people even buying CDs and even cassettes for crying out loud.”

Meanwhile, the owner of Going Thru Vinyl Records, Jason Hoffer said he’s excited for what’s to come at Windsor’s newest record store on Ottawa Street.

Going Thru Vinyl Records owner Jason Hoffer in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“Record Store Day is definitely a bonus,” Hoffer explained.

Hoffer told CTV News he also believes CDs will see a resurgence, but that the quality of sound that comes from a record is what drives vinyl aficionados.

“A lot of my records come in special poly sleeves where they're extra clear. And instead of the usual you pull the record out, you slide it into the cardboard,” Hoffer said. “It's got a little pocket in the back. So it's easy access. All my records have been cleaned. Put in rice paper sleeves and I order from around the world. I'm also an audio file. So a lot of my records that I bring in are based on the pressing plant or who mastered it.”

He added, “It's nice that COVID is now behind us. It feels great to get out and do some shopping. Record Store Day is great. You can get some titles that are only available on that day. And this year is probably the best year for Record Store Day and that's almost universally understood that this year is the year.”

Hoffer said music lovers can expect rare releases from Pearl Jam, Elton John and Taylor Swift to name a few, noting once they’re gone, “they’re gone.”

“I often have records that are hard to find because I'm so new to the market. And so it's kind of neat because I'm actually getting reactions from people like ‘oh my God, you’ve got this because it’s sold out everywhere else,’ but because I’m new, I still have it.”