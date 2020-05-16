WINDSOR, ON -- Belle River resident and Lakeshore firefighter, Mike Aubin embarked on the ‘Bridge to Bridge’ run from the Ambassador Bridge ending in his home-town of Belle River, Saturday.

Aubin completed the 33-kilometre run in two hours and twenty-five minutes.

Aubin, a runner himself, has competed in 17 marathons including the Boston Marathon twice.

Today the runner raised $1500, bringing the Go Fund Me total to just over $7000. https://ca.gofundme.com/f/from-belle-river-to-the-bridge

This is the third Bridge to Bridge fundraising run this month.

Organizer, Josh Horan hopes to raise $10,000 for frontline workers at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Aubin’s goal was to raise money to keep healthcare workers safe.

"Our support is going to help with food securit, it’s going around mental health, activities for children who are at risk or seniors who are isolated. So there are many different needs and we are really looking to help in the best way we can to people who are already to people who are already providing the best service in the community."